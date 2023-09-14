Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,105 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.