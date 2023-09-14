Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

