Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 85,583 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter.

HYD opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

