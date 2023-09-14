Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,919 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $255.91 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.45 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

