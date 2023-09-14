Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

