NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

NASB Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

