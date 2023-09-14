National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue $1.00 None Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Performance

NRC stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. National Research has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Insider Activity at National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,316,384.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,210,767.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,264 shares of company stock worth $2,263,352. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.