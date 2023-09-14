National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

