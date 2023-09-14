Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $18.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 33.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

