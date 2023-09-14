Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Short Interest Down 93.5% in August

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Near Intelligence

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Near Intelligence during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Near Intelligence in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Near Intelligence by 4.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 662,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Near Intelligence alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Near Intelligence in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Near Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Near Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIR opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94. Near Intelligence has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Near Intelligence will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Near Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Near Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Near Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.