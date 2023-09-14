New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.54. 164,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $291.17.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.