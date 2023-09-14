New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 4,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.59. The stock had a trading volume of 142,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.