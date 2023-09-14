New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 1,325,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,034,752. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

