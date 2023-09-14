New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 183,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,708. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.