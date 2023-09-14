New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 322,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

