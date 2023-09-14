New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 92,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

