New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 63,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.