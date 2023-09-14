New England Research & Management Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

EMR stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $98.33. 186,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,836. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

