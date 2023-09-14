New England Research & Management Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

