New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $546.75. The company had a trading volume of 435,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.
In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.39.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
