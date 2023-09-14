New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $546.75. The company had a trading volume of 435,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.39.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

