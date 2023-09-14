New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,750 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $127.08. 224,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -755.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.