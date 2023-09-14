New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 381,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 21,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,512. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

