New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $455.49. 47,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.