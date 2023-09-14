New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 12,970 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $401,172,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Ball Stock Up 2.2 %

BALL traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

