New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,994 shares of company stock worth $60,115,683. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $871.84. 8,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,882. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $882.74 and a 200-day moving average of $814.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

