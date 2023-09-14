New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

