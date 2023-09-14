New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.12. 112,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

