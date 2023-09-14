New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Netflix stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.83. 1,818,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.17 and a 200 day moving average of $382.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

