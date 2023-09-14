New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.87. 16,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

