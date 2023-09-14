NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLSP opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

