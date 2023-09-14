Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,465,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,824 shares.The stock last traded at $72.37 and had previously closed at $77.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

