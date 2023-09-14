Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.