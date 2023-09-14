Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.63

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 466948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,109,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

