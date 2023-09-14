Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.11. 336,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,321% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Nuvei Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

