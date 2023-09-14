NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $43.49.
In related news, insider John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
