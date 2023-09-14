NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

