Oakley Capital Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

OCI opened at GBX 448 ($5.61) on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £790.36 million, a P/E ratio of 354.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.14.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £35,920 ($44,950.57). In related news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £892,000 ($1,116,255.79). Also, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £35,920 ($44,950.57). Insiders have bought a total of 230,380 shares of company stock valued at $102,706,340 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.