Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 1,400 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,938,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,587,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $763,000.

NYSE RIV opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

