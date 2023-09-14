Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 252 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 504.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

PSX opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

