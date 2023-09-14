Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

LMT stock opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

