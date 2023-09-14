Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 296.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.39.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.10. The stock has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

