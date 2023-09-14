Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

