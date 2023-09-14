Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $50,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,872 shares of company stock worth $27,017,282. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

