Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $44,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

