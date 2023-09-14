Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $78,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

