Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 280.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

About Fiserv

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.86.

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.