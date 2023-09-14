Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $39,000 in Noble Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:NOPE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:NOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.12% of Noble Absolute Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Absolute Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Absolute Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,408,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Absolute Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Noble Absolute Return ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter.

Noble Absolute Return ETF Stock Performance

NOPE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Noble Absolute Return ETF has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Noble Absolute Return ETF

The Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes both long and short positions on global equity and fixed income securities based on the sub-adviser’s macroeconomic view. The fund will generally have a net exposure between 100% short and 150% long.

