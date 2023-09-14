Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $73,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.