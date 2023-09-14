Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $83,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $184.62 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.