Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,517,730,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $36.35 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

