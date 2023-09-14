Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 644 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

